Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Launch: Toyota Announces First Ever CNG SUV In India | Details

With the release of the CNG variant of the Glanza, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has now made headlines after announcing that it would soon be launching its Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG. With this, the car manufacturer Toyota will become the first company to launch a CNG SUV in the Indian market. As per the reports, the car will be offered in two variants- S and G.

"As a customer-centric company, TKM believes in putting the customer's interests first. With the same vision in mind, we are excited to announce our entry into the CNG segment, bringing CNG variants to two of our most popular models, the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder."

Notably, no other SUV has featured a company-fitted CNG till now. However, there are no official confirmations about the specifications and price are announced. But the token amount for the SUV is set at Rs 25,000.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Specifications:

According to the reports floating online, the car is expected to feature a 1.5-litre K15C, four-cylinder engine which is already powering some successful CNG vehicles like Ertiga and the recently launched XL6 CNG. Toyota has claimed an efficiency of 26.1km/kg.

With the trims announced, we can speculate that the car would be able to produce 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode. As per the reports, the car could feature full-LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, ambient interior lighting, and side and curtain airbags. After the launch, the car could be called the most premium CNG vehicle on the market.

With the announcement of the Toyota Hyryder CNG, it has become evident that the Indian car lovers could soon see the launch of the Grand Vitara CNG as well.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Price And Availability:

With the bookings open, Toyota is expected to soon reveal the price of both variants. Stay tuned for further details.