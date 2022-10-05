Upcoming Cars In 2022: 6 Cars Likely To Be Launched This Festive Season

The festive season is around the corner. According to many experts, this is the best time to purchase a car as the car dealers and manufacturers provide massive discounts during this time of the season.

So if you are planning to purchase a new car during this festive season, we have some interesting information to tell you. Here is the list of cars that are soon going to launch in the Indian market and can be a good pick for your parking space.

1. BYD Atto 3:

BYD is ready to launch the electric SUV Atto 3 on October 11th. BYD has confirmed the launch date of his Atto 3 on its Indian website. The Atto 3 will compete with the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, Tata Nexon EV Max, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV400. BYD already offers his Atto 3 in Australia with two battery pack options of 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh. The combined WLTP-approved range of the two powertrain options is 345 km and 420 km respectively.





2. Toyota Glanza CNG

The sibling of Baleno, Glanza CNG can also be seen on the roads sooner than expected. Talking about the updates, these two cars always go hand in hand. According to reports, Toyota will offer the Glanza CNG in three different variants: S, G, and V. The Glanza CNG is expected to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Using CNG, the 1.2-liter petrol engine produces 77 Ps and 99 Nm of torque just like its sister Baleno. The Glanza CNG variant could be priced at a premium of Rs. 95,000 over equivalent petrol variants.





3. Baleno CNG:

Talking about an economical option, Baleno CNG can soon be seen on roads. It is expected to carry the same 1.2 L engine which is expected to produce 77PS of power and 99Nm of torque when powered by CNG. It can be priced at Rs. 95,000 more for the CNG variants as compared to the petrol variants. However, no interior or exterior changes are expected.





The #MarutiSuzuki #Baleno was undoubtedly going to be a big hit and the numbers have started to show. It has crossed 50,000 bookings mark within a month of its launch. Interestingly, it had over 25,000 bookings even before the price announcement. pic.twitter.com/LojCBiZV7Q — Manav Sinha (@manav_sinha) March 22, 2022

4. XUV 300 Sportz

According to some websites, Mahindra is allegedly all set to launch its XUV300 Sportz on October 7th. This new XUV300 Sportz, which was earlier flaunted at Auto Expo 2020, will not only get a new 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine, but also some cosmetic updates. Just like Kia and Hyundai do, expect the XUV300 Sportz to have some sportier decals on the body, along with sportier alloy wheels and red brake calipers. Additionally, the 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine is expected to produce 130 hp and 230 Nm more power and torque.





#CWNews Mahindra is all set to take the wraps off a more powerful version of the XUV300 compact SUV. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2022, it will most likely be christened XUV300 Sportz.

Get More Details: https://t.co/dthsCALPXE#Mahindra #XUV300 #MahindraXUV300 pic.twitter.com/PAQXEI4RUt — CarWale (@CarWale) October 3, 2022

5. Nissan Secret Car

Nissan India has issued an invite for October 18, 2022. Till now they have managed to keep the details a secret. However, in today’s time, vehicle design leak on the internet is quite common. The company has not even clarified whether they are going to launch a new vehicle or a new concept for the Indian Auto Market.





6. MG Hector:

MG has been teasing the facelift of its SUV Hector for a while now. Whether it is a 14-inch portrait-oriented screen or an Argyle Inspires Diamond Mesh Grille’ at the front, everything has hyped the launch. Not only this, we might be able to see some internal changes as well which will include- a new cockpit-inspired console with leather encasing, a new instrument cluster, door panels, AC vents, and much more. The facelift is expected to launch this month before Diwali. Talking about the price, it will cost Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh more than its predecessor.