Upcoming Cars 2023: From Toyota Hyryder CNG To Tata Punch CNG, List Of CNG Cars To Debut This Year

In many Indian cities, CNG, a clean-burning fuel, is used for transportation. Manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into developing CNG technology so they can create cleaner-burning automobiles. Plenty of cars like Tata Tiago CNG, Grand i10 CNG, WagonR CNG, and Alto CNG have turned the game for the CNG segment in India.

India received its first CNG-powered automobiles in the 1990s. These models use CNG energy sources and don't produce any harmful fumes, just like electric vehicles. Since CNG hasn't yet become a widely used fuel, these cars are still very experimental. All in all, it is clear that, In the future, India wants to roll out more CNG vehicles.

Here are the top 5 upcoming CNG cars that are going to make a debut in the Indian market in 2023:

1. Brezza CNG:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza which has got a facelift with major tweaks can make a debut with a CNG-powered engine in India this year. This came after many leaked pictures and car testing surfaced online. While the other companies were trying to set up their EV plants, Maruti on the other hand is building its CNG portfolio by adding new cars like Baleno CNG, and S-Presso CNG.

2. Toyota Hyryder:

Toyota has already revealed its Toyota Hyryder CNG as a surprise. As a result, the Hyryder will be the only vehicle available with a CNG powertrain. The G and S mid-spec trims of the car will be available, with prices starting at Rs. 12.28 lakh and Rs. 14.34 lakh, respectively.

3. Tata Altroz CNG:

Tata has made its strategy pretty clear after launching the Tata Tiago CNG. With the Tiago, Tigor CNG is also performing great and as a reason, Tata may launch its Tata Altroz CNG. Tata is already a great performer in the EV industry and is looking forward to capturing the CNG market as well.

4. Tata Punch CNG:

Tata Punch has been a good performer since its launch and is currently dominating the micro-SUV segment in India. With this, there is a high possibility that Tata may soon launch its Tata Punch.

5. Kia Sonet CNG:

Another interesting name that may soon make a debut in India after the car manufacturer is witnessing a good number of sales of its competitors. According to a report, the company was seen testing its GT line turbo engine running on CNG hinting it might launch the car soon this year.