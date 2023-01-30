Ultraviolette F77 Review: Dominant Performance May Prevail Premium Tag

TRAVIOLETTE aims for the sky, something no EV manufacturer could achieve in India yet. Its maiden offering, the F77 electric motorcycle is stylish, and promises a 300-kilometre range, a top speed of 150 kmph and slick dynamics. As they say, a good start is a job half done. For the one touted to be India’s most performance-oriented electric 2-wheeler, is it a good start? Read the first ride impression to find out:

The Bengaluru-based start-up is funded by several investors, including TVS Motor Company. The F77 is a long time coming, precisely half a decade. UV F77 is available in two battery pack options - Original (206 km: 7.1 kWh) comes at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and Recon (307 km: 10.3 kWh) at Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). So, with all the promise of performance, there is no hiding the premium tag. A large part of the sticker price goes into importing cells. Also, a gentle reminder that the UV F77 is beyond the ambit of the FAME-II subsidy.

Of many things that surprised me during the first ride experience, design has to be one of them. While F77 appears to stand with a forward-pressed fairing, the engineers could handsomely manage a 50:50 weight distribution. No panel gaps or dangling loose wires, the paint job is very consistent and the sporty-looking stance is harmoniously devoid of nuts and bolts. Neat! Also, in terms of dimensions, UV F77 should be accessible for most riders. The slightly firm yet nicely padded, stepped seat is 800 mm off the ground. The rider needs to marginally lean forward to reach the clip-on handlebars. The footpegs are rear-set, however, not as aggressive as the ones in the Yamaha R15 or TVS Apache RR310.

UV doesn’t seem to have cut corners when it comes to the build of the switches, LED headlights or the instrumentation. The 5-inch screen doesn’t allow the touch feature, however, supplies the rider with a host of data and options, and it is laid out crisply. UV’s host of accessories is also a work in progress.

The standard AC charger tops up 35 km/hour, effectively taking around 6-7 hours to fully charge the UV. An optional boost charger speeds the process to 75 km/hour. Speaking of cost analysis, the F77 Recon will consume up to 10 units of electricity per charge. Our test run suggests the F77 in glide mode can travel 240 kilometres on a single charge, translating into 40 paisa/kilometre as against Rs 3-4/kilometre for an equivalent ICE motorcycle of up to 500 cc. As far as the battery goes, Ultraviolette has cells working on NMC chemistry and are sourced from multiple vendors. It’s an air-cooled battery management system, however, UV appears confident with its 5-step heating dissipating mechanism.

I could freely ride the Ultraviolette F77 Recon on the open stretches and pottered it through the traffic. Among the three ride modes, I chose to stick to Glide (equivalent to economy mode) throughout. The pick-up is gradual, however, the throttle kept fully open, and the F77 paced to 85 kmph. Tipping the scales at 207 kilograms, the UV F77 Recon may feel heavy initially. Once out in the open, all that weight is beautifully masked. The e-motorcycle feels nimble, easy to flick through traffic and responds briskly to quick directional changes. I believe a couple of reasons contribute to the same. The motor and battery are seamlessly fitted within the steel trellis frame. A tight wheelbase (1,340 mm) helps. Lastly, the upside-down front forks and rear monoshock give a degree of freedom to adjust the rebound to the rider’s liking. That said, halting the UV F77 on an incline or flyover could be a little difficult due to its weight and I expect the hill host assist feature to come in soon.

Part of the setting module includes three levels of regeneration and a switchable ABS. And you heard it right. Ultraviolette has partnered with Bosch to roll out a first-of-its-kind anti-braking system in 2-wheeler electrics. Whatever little I could gauge at the GoKart track, the calibration of the throttle has been nailed to perfection. The onboard sensors help detect the situation and can differentiate between the ABS engagement or regeneration within a fraction of a second.

Also at the GoKart track, I could unleash the ballistic mode of UV F77. The acceleration throws you back as the motorcycle zooms ahead with thrust. The company claims 152 kmph top speed and I believe the mid-mount motor, rated at 39.2 HP, can achieve that, given a fair long stretch of empty road. The 17-inch MRF-supplied tires are healthy in profile and offer decent grip darting into the corners. However, if I wish to spend close to Rs 4.5 lakhs on UV, my first upgrade would be to either Metzelers or Michillens from the MRFs.

The F77 is quite a unique proposition. Battery, range and cost are at least double of what you see in the marketplace. Ultraviolette has walked a distinct path and its first offering should appeal to a progressive, aspirational, young and early-mover crowd. Is 250 kilometres of real range enough to wade through your charge anxiety? For now, I trust products like UV F77 reflect the prospect to elevate the EV revolution to the next level.