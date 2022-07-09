TVS Ronin 225 Review: One Strong Contender To Take Them All

It was a slushy date with rain and Ronin in monsoon-hit Goa. Riding on the empty alleys, the cross winds filtering through the stretch of coconut trees certainly made the visibility worrisome. How did the all-new TVS Ronin 225 ride through these? Confidently. Details of the first encounter with Ronin are as follows:

The world was waiting for Zeppelin and here arrives Ronin, which in many ways is an answer to segments TVS never traded its services: Modern classic and scrambler. Priced between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), TVS Ronin 225 will take on street-naked, roadsters to fully-faired motorcycles.

For starters, Ronin has distinct styling cues of scrambler and a modern classic. The 17-inch dual-purpose tyres, short fenders and thick engine guard show Ronin is visually ready to go off-road. This, married with classic elements like round LED lights, brown leather seats and wide handlebars reflects duality in design. Ronin looks modern as well, thanks to the offsetting, full-digital, circular instrument dial, which brings in a host of connectivity features. Colours, build quality and cycle parts appear sturdy and consistent to touch and feel.

At the heart of the TVS Ronin is a newly-developed, 225-cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine coupled with a 5-speed transmission, which produces 20.4 horsepowers and 19.93 Nm of peak torque. TVS has gone ahead with square engine architecture instead of a long-stroke mill, which delivers meaty torque in the mid-range.

The adjustable clutch lever is light and the roughly-precise transmission is a slick operator. Acceleration is linear, and predictable and Ronin 225 feels at home up to 90 kmph. What sweetens the deal is the easy-going ergonomics of the Ronin 225. Tipping the scales at 160 kilograms, Ronin is a rather compact motorcycle with a 795 mm seat and a wheelbase of 1,397 mm. The rider sits upright with feet set at the centre.

Ronin is available in dual and single-channel ABS variants, with the former offering option to switch between rain and urban modes. The bite from the discs is assuring and feedback on the levers is progressive. The rubbers on 17-inch alloys are supplied from TVS Remora, which feels par for the course. Ronin 225 rides on 41-mm front upside-down forks and rear adjustable gas-charged mono-shock, which seem to be in partial disagreement. Highway stability is spotless.

TVS Ronin is nicely planted at moderate to high speeds, however, the situation becomes slightly tricky as the motorcycle dives into corners. If you attack the corners in a sporty manner, the suspensions appear confused. The front USDs are planted, and offer firm ride quality whereas the mono-shock at the rear seems a little spongy to react.

TVS Ronin 225 is a smartly-designed street motorcycle draped in modern classic attire. The engine is tractable, should return mileage around 40 kmpl and Ronin tries to offer a premium big bike feel within a budget. Ronin 225 is good in parts, and decent overall, so much so that I believe TVS Motor Company has made quite an ‘unscripted’ motorcycle.