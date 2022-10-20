TVS Raider 125 Xonnect Smart Enough To Attract Customers?

TVS has added another TVS Raider to its bike portfolio. The bike features a 5-inch TFT panel with the company's Smart Xonnect Bluetooth connectivity. With the launch, this bike has become the top-end variant in the Raider series.



TVS Raider Price:

The price for this 125CC bike starts from Rs 85,973 for its drum variant and goes up to Rs 99,990 for its new SmartXonnect variant. Along with it, the company also has a disc variant which will cost a buyer Rs 93,849 (All the prices are ex-showroom).

Talking about the colour variants, it is available in Feiry Yellow, Blazing Blue, Striking Red, and Wicked Black. However, the new Raider SmartXonnect is available in two colours- Feiry Yellow and Wicked Black.



What’s There In TVS Raider 125:

The all-new TVS Raider 125 gets Bluetooth connectivity which can also help in turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, messages, and music control. It also has two riding modes- Eco and Power. Talking about the 5-inch TFT display, it shows all the basic notifications which are important for both rider and the bike. It includes low battery, service reminders, gear-shift and position indicators, top-speed recorder, distance to empty, and average fuel economy.

Talking about the power it can produce, TVS has not made any changes to it. Just like other models, the single-cylinder oil-cooled engine can make 11.2 hp of power and 11.2 Nm of torque. It is offered with a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the brakes, it has 130 mm drum brakes on both the front and rear tyres. A 240 mm disc brake is also available if a rider wants to opt for it.