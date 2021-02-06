TVS iQube Electric Vs Bajaj Chetak Electric: The electric two-wheeler segment has become a new playing field for top bike companies like TVS and Bajaj.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Indian motorcycle company TVS has launched its iQube Electric Scooter in New Delhi for an on-road price of Rs 1,08,012. Powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor, the e-scooter was first introduced in Bengaluru in January 2020 to a positive response. The vehicle is available at selected dealerships across the national capital and can be booked for purchase for a token amount of Rs 5,000.

The electric two-wheeler segment has become a new playing field for top bike companies like TVS and Bajaj. The latter made a comeback to the scooter segment with the launch of Chetak Electric last year. Both TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak Electric are priced over one lakh. Let us compare the two:

TVS iQube Electric

Powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor, TVS iQube Electric has a top speed of 78 kilometres per hour. The company offers customer the choice of SmartXHome -- a RFID-enabled, bluetooth connected secure home charging solution. With SmartXHome, you can track the charging status from your iQube app. The battery takes six hours to full charge and has a single-charge range of 75 kilometres.

The on-road price of Rs 1,08,012 in Delhi and 1,15,000 in Bengaluru is inclusive of a three year (or 50,0000 kilometre) warranty and one year roadside assistance. The e-scooter is available at selected dealerships across Delhi and can be booked for purchase for a token amount of Rs 5,000.

Bajaj Chetak Electric

Powered by a 3kWh battered paired with an electric motor, Bajaj Chetak Electric has a class-leading single-charge range of 95 kilometres on the eco mode and 85 kilometre on the sports mode. It is an IP67-rated vehicle and offers a high level of durability. The battery takes five hours to full charge and 60 minutes to charge by 25 per cent.

The ex-showroom price of Rs 1,20,000 for the Premium model and Rs 1,15,000 of the Urbane model is inclusive of a three year (or 50,000 kilometre) battery warranty.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja