TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched With New Colours And Lightweight Bullpup Exhaust

TVS, an Indian multinational two-wheeler and three- wheelers developer and manufacturer has introduced the 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition in India today. The TVS Apache has been a versatile bike with a power-packed performance and great looks.

Based on the "Track to Road" ethos, TVS Racing created the Apache series. Each Apache embodies this philosophy through the best available segment performance, technology, and distinctive style, says the company.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Specifications:

The bike features a 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine with a five-speed transmission that powers the 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition. It can churn out the maximum power of 17.55 PS at 9250 rpm and its peak torque is 14.73 Nm at 7250 rpm.

With a 1 kg weight reduction, the Special Edition variants now have a completely redesigned lightweight bullpup muffler, which improves the exhaust note that has become synonymous with RTR, boosts the power-to-weight ratio, and further refines the thrilling power delivery. Talking about the prominent features, the company has added adjustable clutch and brake levers, three ride modes – Urban, Sport and Rain, TVS SmartXonnectTM, rear radial tyre, gear shift indicator, and all-LED headlamp with signature Daytime Running Light (DRL).

"TVS Apache RTR series of motorcycles have always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology & customer centricity and have lived up to the expectations of the aspirational customer over the years," said Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company.

“We are proud to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, which features a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust, and an array of exciting features in its class. The new Special Edition exemplifies our dedication to producing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling," he added.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Price:

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition in Pearl White is now offered at TVS Motor Company's authorised dealerships in India for a price of 1,30,090 (ex-showroom, Delhi).