The Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance after the premium hatchback, Glanza.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Toyota on Wednesday launched its brand new compact SUV, Urban Cruiser, in the Indian market. With this, Toyota has entered the compact SUV segment. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra TUV 300, Tata Nexon and Ford Eco Sports.

Toyota has launched the Urban Cruiser at a starting price of Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base model, and ranges up to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top variant of the car. Toyota said that it will start the deliveries of the Urban Cruiser from mid-October.

The Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance after the premium hatchback, Glanza. It is the cross-badged version of Maruti Suzuki's compact SUV Vitara Brezza.

The model is powered by K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in manual transmission and automatic transmission options in three variants of mid, high and premium-priced between Rs 8.4-11.30 lakh.

Urban Cruiser Variants and Prices:

- Toyota Urban Cruiser Mid MT - Rs 8.40 lakh

- Toyota Urban Cruiser Mid AT - Rs 9.80 lakh

- Toyota Urban Cruiser High MT - Rs 9.15 lakh

- Toyota Urban Cruiser High AT - Rs 10.65 lakh

- Toyota Urban Cruiser Premium MT - Rs 9.80 lakh

- Toyota Urban Cruiser Premium AT - Rs 11.30 lakh

Urban Cruiser Design and Features:

-As the Urban Cruiser is a product of Toyota-Suzuki global partnership and is based on Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, the two compact SUVs have many commonalities among them. However, a few tweaks in design are making the Urban Cruiser looks different.

- A new 2-slat wedge-cut grille, redesigned trapezoidal fog lamp cluster and mildly-refurbished bumper have been added to the Urban Cruiser.

- Some noteworthy exterior features include dual-chamber LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

- Inside the cabin, Urban Cruiser is equipped with a new dual-tone dark brown theme adding some amount of freshness.

- New Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatibility, automatic AC, multi-function steering wheel, engine push start/stop button, electrochromic IRVM and cruise control are some other notable features added in the Urban Cruiser.

Under the hood:

The Urban Cruiser is powered with a BS6-compliant, K-series, 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine, that produces 105 horsepower and 138Nm of peak twisting force. The new Urban Cruiser is made available with a 5-speed Manual Transmission and a 4-speed Automatic Transmission. In addition, the automatic variants also have a smart hybrid system as well.

Colours available:

Toyota is offering as many as nine monotones and dual-tone exterior colour choices, including Sunny White, Iconic Grey, Suave Silver, Rustic Brown, Spunky Blue, Groovy Orange, Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black roof, Groovy Orange with Sunny White roof and Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black roof.

Posted By: Talib Khan