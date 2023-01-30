Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Price Announced In India, Starts At Rs 13.23 Lakh

Popular Japanese automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially announced the prices of its highly anticipated Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG today. The prices of the premium SUV start from Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and the bookings of the car have already opened since last November.

Notably, the Toyota Urban Cruiser CNG will be available in two trims: S and G, with the S being the standard trim and costing Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom), and the G trim costing Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The debut of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been an important milestone for us, in keeping with Toyota's aim for supporting sustainable mobility options. Today, it gives us great pleasure to announce the prices of its CNG variations for our clients, who have shown tremendous enthusiasm for the product since its inception," said Atul Sood, TKM's Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing.

The first premium SUV with CNG trim was the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was followed by Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara. Notably, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Motors collaborated to build the mid-size SUV. The same car is available from the Indian automaker Maruti under the name 'Grand Vitara'.

"At Toyota, we are dedicated to making a shift towards low-carbon energy sources, with a vision to attain a 'Carbon Neutral Society'. "We are convinced that the economically priced Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variations will encourage widespread use of environmentally friendly technology and provide customers with many options to satisfy their diverse needs," Sood added.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG comes standard with a 1.5-litre K-series engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, capable of producing 87 bhp at 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm of maximum power and torque.

Along with a hybrid and a strong hybrid engine, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder also has a mild hybrid 5MT 2WD engine with a stated mileage of 21.12 km/litre, a mild hybrid 6AT 2WD engine with a claimed mileage of 20.58 km/litre, and a mild hybrid 5MT AWD engine with a claimed mileage of 19.39 km/litre.