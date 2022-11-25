Toyota Unveils Upcoming MPV HyCross, India Launch Likely In January Next Year | See First Look

After the launch of Hyryder CNG, Toyota has launched it's much-awaited and in-demand Innova HyCross in India. However, some reports suggest that unofficial bookings for the car have already started. Now one can book the car by visiting the nearest Toyota dealership.

Toyota held its global premiere in Indonesia and revealed, shockingly, that it would abandon the Diesel engine in favour of a petrol and petrol hybrid engine. The company has made it clear that both the Innova Crysta and the Innova Hycross will be available for Indian buyers, putting an end to rumours that the Innova Crysta would be discontinued.

Toyota Innova HyCross Specifications:

The all-new Toyota Innova HyCross features a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine as standard. The only petrol engine can produce a peak power of 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the hybrid engine powertrain consists of a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor that can produce a power of 183 bhp. Both engines are offered with CVT.

Related to the design of the MPV, Toyota has made minor changes to the front and rear to give it a muscular SUV-like appearance. Some of the car's additional features include multi-spoke alloy wheels, LED taillamps, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and Toyota's Safety Sense tech with ADAS.

Toyota Innova HyCross Price:

Toyota India has not revealed the price of the Innova HyCross as of now. However, the bookings for the car have started. One can book his or her car by visiting the website or dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The prices of the car will be revealed in the first month of next year. The all-new Toyota Innova HyCross will compete with Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus, and more.