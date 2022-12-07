Toyota Recalls Over 900 Units Of Recently Launched Hyryder SUV; Here's Why

After Maruti Suzuki, Indian automobile manufacturer, Toyota which has recently launched its premium SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder has recalled over 990 units to fix a defective seat belt. The front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly, according to the automaker, has problems.

According to Toyota's official statement, the company has begun a voluntary recall campaign for the just-released Urban Cruiser Hyryder to address any potential problems. A total of 994 of the aforementioned models of vehicles may have been impacted by this issue.

Toyota said that it is committed to the safety of its customers and satisfaction and to the date, the company has not reported a case of failure of any part of its vehicles. Notably, the company will replace the faulty front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate in the vehicles.

Toyota launched its Hyryder SUV in July this year at an attractive price of Rs. 10.48 lakh and goes up to Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch, the SUV has recorded a tremendous response and the delivery of the car will now take up to 5 months from the date of booking.

Recently, India’s most-selling brand has also called back 9,125 units of its Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Grand Vitara that were manufactured between 2nd and 28th November 2022. The company in an official statement mentioned that the cars have a possible defect in one of the child parts of the shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts.

"Considering our customers' safety and exercising extreme caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and free replacement of the faulty part," the company said in a statement.