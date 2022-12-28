Toyota Innova HyCross Priced At Rs 18.30 Lakh In India For Base Variant; All You Need To Know

The Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota has announced the price of its latest addition to the MPV family. The Toyota Innova HyCross which was earlier announced in November by the company will be priced between Rs 18.30-28.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Indian buyers.

The Toyota Innova HyCross is an MPV that is available with both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations and is offered in five different variants namely- G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O). The Toyota Innova HyCross, which is based on Toyota's New Global Architecture (TNGA), will be available in two variants: petrol and self-charging hybrid electric.

Speaking of power, the MPV sports a 2.0L normal petrol and a 2.0L hybrid petrol engine paired with a 4-cylinder. The petrol trim of the car can churn out a maximum power of 174 PS and 205 Nm of peak torque while the hybrid petrol engine can churn out 186PS of maximum power and 206 Nm of peak torque. Do note that the company only offers a CVT automatic transmission with the car.

Another thing which is worth mentioning about the MPV is, the car efficiency has been worked upon. With the petrol engine paired with CVT automatic transmission, the company claims an average of 16.13 kmpl, while the self-charging strong hybrid petrol engine can offer a mileage of up to 23.24 kmpl.

"The launch of the Innova HyCross is a significant milestone for us in India and we are truly humbled by the overwhelming response received from across the country. This feature-rich vehicle demonstrates the spaciousness of an MPV and is perfectly crafted to meet customers' expectations," said Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, at TKM.

Innova HyCross will be offered to the public in eight different colour options, including Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, according to the company.