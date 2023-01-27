Toyota Innova Crysta Makes Comeback With Only-Diesel Option And Minor Cosmetic Updates; Details

The Japanese automaker Toyota has yet again come up with the Innova Crysta in the Indian market after several reports claiming the discontinuation of the MPV. With this, Toyota has unofficially started taking bookings of the newly introduced 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta. One can book the MPV by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000.

Interestingly, the Toyota Innova Crysta will continue to be on sale with the recently launched Toyota Innova Hycross but only in the diesel trims with only manual transmission.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta:

It is clear from recent images shared by the automaker that the company has made some minor cosmetic changes to the MPV. Toyota has changed the front grille of the car and now offers a much smaller and more aesthetically pleasing grille. Furthermore, the fog lights have been replaced with the front design, while the sides of the car have remained largely unchanged.

The car would only receive the diesel engine option. The company would remove the petrol engine from its lineup. The 2.4-litre diesel engine will still be used, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. No automatic transmission will be available. It's interesting to note that Toyota continues to offer the Crysta as a diesel option while offering the Hycross with a petrol and petrol hybrid engine.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Variants And Features:

The Toyota Innova Crysta will be available in four trim levels: G, GX, VX, and ZX. In addition, the MPV gains a slew of new features such as multi-zone climate control, picnic tables for the second row, leather seats in multiple colour shades for higher variants, ambient lighting, and one-touch tumble. Other safety features include seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and hill start assist.