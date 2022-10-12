Toyota Hyryder Vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which SUV Has Lesser Waiting Period?

The year 2022 has given a lot of good cars to the Indian automotive industry. It includes some of the best-in-class CNG cars like the Maruti Celerio CNG, even better electric vehicles like the Tata Tiago EV, and facelifts like Hyundai Venue and MG Hector.

Along with it, the country has witnessed the launch of futuristic SUVs as well. After discontinuing the S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki came up with the Grand Vitara and Toyota with its Urban Cruiser Hryder. Both the SUVs are however built on the same platforms be it the design elements, features, components, or powertrains.

Notably, the Indo-Japanese car developer and manufacturer Maruti Suzuki have introduced its Grand Vitara as a strong hybrid contender with over 60,000 bookings. On the other hand, Toyota Hyryder has also recorded a tremendous response from India.

But ever since the bookings started happening, the waiting period for both vehicles has gone up to more than 4 months. If you are looking to opt for one of these vehicles do read below.



Maruti Grand Vitara Waiting Period

According to reports, the all-new Maruti hybrid SUV currently has a waiting period of over 6 months on certain models and colours. Now it is obvious that if someone books the Grand Vitara today they will get the delivery in the first quarter of the next year.

The company has already stated that the Zeta+ and Alpha+ which are the top-of-the-line variants are in very high demand. Also, the entry-level hybrid engines have bagged a decent number of bookings.

Pricing for the Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid starts at INR 10.45 lakh for the base 2WD manual Sigma and climbs up to INR 16.89 lakh for the 4WD manual Alpha variant. The model range includes two powerful hybrid variants (Zeta+ and Alpha+) priced at Rs 17.99 and Rs 19.49 (all, ex-showroom).

Toyota Hyryder Waiting Period

Toyota’s all-new Hryder SUV has a waiting period of over 8 months on selected variants. Just like the Grand Vitara, the Toyota Hyryder is a good contender for someone who is choosing a hybrid engine.

The SUV model range includes eight mild hybrid variants priced from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh. It comes in three powerful manual 2WD hybrid variants (S, V, and V).

Both the SUVs are powered with a 1.5 K15C mild hybrid and 1.5L TNGA Atkinson cycle strong hybrid options. It produces 114bhp and 122 Nm of torque which is quite impressive for the segment they are highlighted in.