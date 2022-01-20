New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday showcased the Hilux lifestyle pick-up in the Indian market.

The name Hilux, which is derived from ‘high’ and ‘luxury’, is known for extreme ‘toughness’ and ‘ruggedness’ across terrains of the world for decades. Bookings for Toyota Hilux are open, prices will be announced in March 2022 and deliveries will start in April 2022. Customers can either book the car online or at the dealership.

For over 5 decades and through 8 generations, the Hilux has surpassed global sales of 20 million units in over 180 countries.

Based on a rigid Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform (same body-on frame chassis construction that underpins the Innova Crysta and Fortuner), the Hilux is loaded with features a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine with diamond-like carbon coating on the piston rings for maximized frictional efficiency. The result is a whopping 500Nm of torque, which is by far the best in the segment.

The Variable Flow Control to the power steering has boosted drivability making the steering lighter at low speed in city traffic conditions & heavier at higher speeds cruising on a highway. The steering dynamics intelligently adapt according to the drive mode - switching from Eco to Power, or Power to Eco.

The Hilux features a large flatbed deck which provides unmatched flexibility to carry anything from outdoor gear to sports kits. The Hilux comes with an water wading capacity of 700 mm. The exceptional wheel articulation and the adoption of Electronic diff-lock also gives the Hilux off-road capability in the toughest of conditions.

The engine hood, front bumper, lower guard, and bumper corners converge to bring focus to trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome surround. LED rear combi-lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels give a dynamic presence.



The leather seats, soft touch interiors with metal accents give it a modern and progressive look. To enhance driving comfort the vehicle comes equipped with front parking sensors to ease parking in tight city conditions. The tablet-style 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety features: ABS, EBD, brake assist system and hill-start assist control, reverse camera, clearance sonar and back up sonar for all variants, with seven SRS airbags, downhill assist control and vehicle stability control

Toyota Hilux was awarded a 5-Star Crash Safety Rating by New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP).

Further, the new GR DKR Hilux T1+ developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing team brings the victory at the 44th edition of Dakar Rally 2022, which is considered the most grueling rally event, held at Saudi Arabia recently.

