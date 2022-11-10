Toyota Enters CNG Market With Launch Of Glanza ECNG Variant | Check All Details Here

Soon after the launch of Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its Baleno S-CNG and XL6, Toyota India launched the E-CNG variant of its hatchback, Glanza CNG. The car will be based on the same look which is offered with the petrol variant. The car will be available in two variants with a manual transmission as standard.

Under the hood, the car is going to feature the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine in collaboration with the CNG Kit. Talking about the power performance, the car will produce a maximum power of 90hp and 113 Nm of torque. In the CNG mode, the car reduces the power to 77hp and 98.5 Nm. It offers a mileage of 30.61km/kg.

"As a customer-centric business, TKM is dedicated to putting the needs of its clients first. We are excited to announce our entry into the CNG market, driving in CNG variants for two of our highly coveted offerings, the Toyota Glanza & the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, with the same vision in mind,” says Atul Sood, AVP, of Sales & Strategic Marketing, TKM.

Toyota Glanza E-CNG Price And Availability:

The car manufacturer Toyota has penetrated the Indian market with two CNG variants namely S MT and G MT. Notably, the car is only offered in manual transmission just the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which was launched earlier.

In terms of price, the range of Toyota Glanza ECNG starts from Rs 8.43 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom). If compared to the petrol variant, one will have to pay Rs 95,000 more for getting their hands on the ECNG variant. If you are considering buying Toyota Glanza ECNG, you can book your car by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 at your nearest dealership.