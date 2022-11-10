Toyota Delists Urban Cruiser SUV From Official Site; Know Reason Here

The car manufacturer, Toyota has delisted its subcompact SUV, Urban Cruiser from its official website. The car was based on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s previous version. According to the reports, this happened after the company recorded a poor number of sales last month.

Toyota believes the cost premium a new Urban Cruiser would have to bear would bring its price very close to that of the larger and more opulent Urban Cruiser Hyryder. For instance, the Urban Cruiser was priced more than the previous version of the Brezza.

After the facelift launch, the new Brezza's price and positioning have also significantly increased; it is now priced between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom). In actuality, top-end models cost almost Rs 2.50 lakh more than their predecessors.

Toyota's version would therefore cost even more after paying Suzuki a royalty, coming very close to the mid-spec Hyryder variants. This can be the primary argument in favour of removing the SUV from the lineup other than the sales.

Talking about the specification, the Urban Cruiser featured a 1.5 litre K series petrol engine which generated 105PS power and 138 Nm of torque. However, the design of the car was similar to that of the Brezza.

Recently, Toyota launched Glanza ENCG and announced the CNG variant of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder. With this announcement, the company will be the first one to launch an SUV with company-fitted CNG, that too in a premium segment. However, the price has not been revealed yet.