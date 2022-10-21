Top Essential Car Accessories: 6 Must Have Car Accessories For Your New Car In 2022

Your car is a true extension of yourself. It’s a status symbol, an accessory, and a mode of transportation, but most importantly, it’s your space to go to work, school, and play. Even if you have the smoothest driving record, it will get you checked out for a hefty amount in terms of service and repair if you’re not careful. So how do you protect your car from getting swiped by the authorities or other drivers looking for spare change?

Fortunately, there are a number of must-have accessories for your car that will help make driving easier and more enjoyable. Check out these 5 must-have accessories for your car and see if they make it easier to drive or drive them on you.

1. Floor Mats:

The first and foremost priority should be the floor mats. Not only does it become a transition between your feet and the car’s floor, but it also makes sure that the dirt, drinks, and other matter do not spoil the car’s default flooring. There are plenty of car floors that are available on both offline and online markets.

2. Side Rubber Beadings:

We all know how congested roads are present in India, especially in the metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai. Side beadings are rubber-made substances that are placed on the sides of the car to avoid scratches on the door and the sides of the bumper as well. You can find it at your nearest car accessories point by the name of ‘Side Garnish’ or ‘Side Door Strip’ as well.

3. Seat Covers:

A seat cover is also important in order to protect your seat’s upholstery from dirt stains and foul smells. It is always a better choice to opt for a rexine or leather seat cover to stretch your car’s interior life. It also protects the car from unnecessary rips and tears of the seat. Additionally, it protects the seats from dust, water, and other matter.

4. Tyre Puncture Kit:

If not provided by the company, you should definitely keep a tyre puncture kit along with you wherever you go. It should include a tyre inflator so that the car should have a certain amount of tyre pressure throughout.

Not only limited to it, but the car kit should also include a nozzle, cutter, tire plugging gun, mushroom plugs, probe tool, reaming tool, and rubber cement in case of emergencies.

5. Dash Camera:

Another important accessory that can help you in certain situations like accidents. Having a recording will help you present your case in front of the police or court in a better way. It can also help in insurance settlement as well.

6. GPS (Global Positioning System) Navigator:

If your car does not have a built-in GPS tracking system, then you should definitely get installed. It will help you track your vehicle whenever you want with the help of an application. Not just only in theft, it will also help you in taking the right directions while you are travelling in the city or inter-city