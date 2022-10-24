Top 4 Electric Scooters In India: Which One Is Right For You?

As the landscape of personal mobility devices has rapidly changed, so have the choices available to consumers in India. Both price and reliability are now key considerations before making a purchase. Thankfully, there’s a wealth of choice when it comes to electric scooters in India, with an impressive range of models available at different price points and functions.

With over 2,25,000 units of electric scooters sold in India last year, you’d be forgiven for thinking that electric scooters have been around for years in the Indian market. However, this was not the case; for much of the early days of 2020. Electric scooter growth was fairly slow. However, with several new models entering the market this year and more from existing players exiting the market as well, it seems like we’re seeing demand recover after a prolonged period of relative stagnation. Here is an overview of some of the best electric scooters available in India.



1. Ola Electric:

With the launch of the new generation Ola e-scooters, the two variants- S1 and S1 Pro have transformed the electric auto industry completely. Talking about the specification, the Ola S1 is powered by Mid Drive IPM Motor along with a 2.5 kWh battery. Price for the Ola S1 ranges from Rs. 79,999 to Rs. 1,40,000. (ex-showroom, Delhi). There are three versions of it: Air, STD, and Pro.

The Ola S1 comes with a 3 kWh Li-ion battery pack that provides a 141 km riding range, while the S1 Pro has a larger 4 kWh unit that is said to provide a 181 km range per charge. They both receive 8.5 kW electric motors.

2. Benling Aura:

Another feature-loaded yet budget-friendly alternative for people who do not want to invest much into the electric segment. The Benling Aura sports a 2.5kW BLDC motor which is powered by a 72V/40Ah lithium-ion battery. Talking about the price, it is available in the market at a price of Rs 91,600 (Ex-showroom).

It can attain a top speed of 60 Kmph with an average range of 120 Km on eco mode. It features three modes which include- Low, Sports, and Turbo Speed.

3. TVS iQube:

Yet another powerful option for people who look for power-driven vehicles. The TVS iQube features a hub–the mounted motor of 4.4 kW along with a 2.25kWh battery(standard). Currently, the company is offering the e-scooter in three different variants- Standard, S, and ST which are priced at Rs 99,130 and go up to Rs 1.04 lakh.

It can attain the highest speed of 80 Kmph with an average range depending on the variant you choose.

4. Ather X:

A straightforward electric scooter with a shed load of features is the Ather 450X. It has a 6 kW electric motor combined with a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to claims, this electric scooter can travel up to 146 kilometres on a single charge under perfect circumstances. Currently, the Ather 450X Gen 3 costs Rs. 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.