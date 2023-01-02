This Supercar Has Separate Passenger Seat And Glass Floor | Watch

The world has many sections where different ideas and thoughts meet and create something new. There are also many vehicles that have been designed by the world's greatest minds. These cars have advanced tremendously in recent years as they become more and more practical and eco-friendly. The most popular of these designs is the supercar which seems to be a fast, high-performance vehicle that is pretty futuristic.

In a viral post on Instagram by SuperCar Blondie, a new supercar has been showcased by a French luxury car manufacturer called DS Automobiles which debuted in 2009. DS, which formerly belonged to Citroen, has existed independently since 2015.

It appears to be a symmetrical supercar with an aggressive design, an elegant yet edgy body, and a dual-tone colour scheme with shades of glossy blue and black. The car also appears to have a sizable, stunning grille with a spikey design coupled with minimalist headlamps, which adds value to the front end of the supercar.

In terms of the rear, the car seems to be pretty similar to the other supercars. A sporty tail lamp paired with the aggressive rear panel is giving the car a pretty similar look to that of McLaren.

Another intriguing feature is the distinction between the compartments for the driver's seat and the passenger compartment. The vehicle also features floating seats and a transparent glass footrest. Surprisingly, the car has a more luxurious interior that matches the colour of the car. The car appears to be completely different on the passenger side compared to the driving side, with floating seats and seating for two passengers.

