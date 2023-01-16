THIS Affordable MPV Bags Indian Car Of The Year 2023 Award; Check Features, Price

The popular MPV Kia Carens has been named as the Indian Car of the Year for the year 2023. The MPV, notably, is the third car introduced by Kia and has made its debut in February last year with three row seating and some top notch segment leading features.

The Kia Carens has bagged the 18th edition of ICOTY awards which concluded recently and took the crown from the Mahindra XUV700, a popular SUV. Indian buyers can get their hands on the base trim Carens by paying a sum of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top end variant will cost at around Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Scorpio-N, the other rivals, took first and second place, respectively. Speaking of the Premium Car Award, the Mercedes EQS 580 bagged the title this year.

The Kia Carens is available in 19 different variants with 3 engine options. The car gets a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which can belt out 115hp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The car also gets a 1.4 litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine which can churn out 140hp power and 242 Nm of peak torque. The Kia Carens also get a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which can produce a 115 hp power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of options, the Kia Carens is offered in 5 different models including the Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus with different engines, and seating options. The MPV is available with three different powertrains: the Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol, and the 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel.

In the Premium to Luxury trims, the car is available as a seven-seater, while the Luxury Plus trim offers a choice between a 6 and 7-seater configuration.