THESE Cars Will Be Discontinued By April 2023 Due To New RDE Norms; Details Inside

From April 1, 2023, the Indian government will impose stricter and harsher emissions regulations. This happened after the government stated that it will impose Real Driving Emissions (RDE) standards, which would require automakers to disclose real-time emissions data for their vehicles.

Since the BS VI Phase II RDE criteria, automobile manufacturers have indicated that they would discontinue some models because they are not yet ready to meet the guidelines. Notably, some of the vehicles have already been removed from the lineup on the official website.

Here is the list of cars that have already been discontinued:

Renault:

The French car maker which has made a decent reputation in the Indian market was among the first companies which complied with the upcoming RDE norms. Following these norms, the company has discontinued its Kwid 800 and introduced a new RXE variant as the base trim.

Honda Cars India:

Following the same path, the Japanese automaker Honda has dropped the Amaze diesel. This happened after the business announced that the 1.5-litre diesel engine would be phased out due to its inability to fulfill the new standards. On the other side, the business is apparently planning to discontinue the WR-V, as well as the Gen 4 City and Jazz, by March 2023.

Hyundai India:

The popular South Korean automaker will also withdraw the popular i20 diesel. Notably, the diesel trims of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura subcompact car have already been discontinued.

Maruti Suzuki:

India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is also reportedly planning to discontinue some models of the Alto 800, the Ignis, and the Ciaz.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Yet another popular automaker that has already discontinued its flagship SUV model in India due to the RDE Norms is Mahindra. The Alturas G4 which was not getting a good response from the market has been discontinued.

Skoda Auto India

Skoda, a Czech Republic-based automaker will also be discontinuing its popular Octavia and Superb by the time RDE norms will be implemented.