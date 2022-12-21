THESE 17 Cars Will Be Discontinued In 2023 Following New Rule; Check List Here

With a variety of new SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans coming next year, there are plenty of cars that will be discontinued. A total of 17 cars will be discontinued from the Indian automobile industry because they will not be able to surpass the new rules that will be imposed from next year.

Here is a list of cars that will be discontinued from the next year:

- Tata Altroz Diesel

- Mahindra Marazzo

- Mahindra Alturas G4

- Mahindra KUV100

- Skoda Octavia

- Skoda Superb

- Renault Kwid 800

- Honda City 5th Gen Diesel

- Honda Amaze Diesel

- Honda Jazz

- Honda WR-V

- Nissan Kicks

- Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

- Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol

- Hyundai i20 Diesel

- Hyundai Verna Diesel

- Honda City 4th Gen

BS VI Phase 2, which can be considered similar to the Euro 6 standards will be implied in India starting from next year. Under these standards, all the vehicles will come up with a built-in self-diagnostic device through which the real-time emission levels can be monitored. The statistics will include catalytic converters and oxygen sensors. Adding on to that, the vehicles will also have built-in fuel injectors which will let the users control the level of fuel consumption.

The Semiconductors which are present in the vehicles will also be upgraded in order to monitor various aspects including nitrogen oxide, carbon dioxide, and sulphur along with the temperature of the engine, and air intake pressure.

According to a report, the automobile manufacturers have spent a total of Rs 70,000 crore to upgrade their technology to comply with the BS VI norms. As a result, the automobile industry has witnessed consistent price hikes in the past two years.