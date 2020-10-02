Thar 2020, Mahindra's cult SUV, launched in India in an all-new hulking avatar; check prices and features here
New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Ending a long wait for the off-roaders and SUV lovers, Mahindra on Friday launched its brand new second-generation Thar 2020 in India. With all the details already been announced earlier, Mahindra today revealed the price tag for the Thar 2020.
Mahindra has launched the Thar 2020 on August 15 and unveiled all the details and specification of the cult offroader, except the price. Now with the announcement of the prices in India, Mahindra has also started taking bookings for the SUV and the deliveries of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are expected to begin from October end.
Thar 2020 Price:
While the Mahindra Thar AX variants are launched at Rs 9.8 lakhs, the top model of the AX variants of the cult SUV goes up to Rs 12.2 lakh, ex-showroom price. While the luxury-focused LX variant of Thar 2020 was priced at Rs 12.49 lakh for the hard-top convertible petrol engine, the price for the diesel variant goes up to Rs 12.95 lakh, ex-showroom price. Thar 2020 will be available in three trims, unlike the two trim options that were revealed earlier.
Check Price List here:
Mahindra Thar AX price (ex-showroom)
|Manual
|Thar AX Standard petrol Soft top
|Rs 9.8 lakh
|Thar AX petrol Soft top
|Rs 10.65 lakh
|Thar AX diesel Soft top
|Rs 10.85 lakh
Mahindra Thar AX Opt price (ex-showroom)
|Manual
|Thar AX Opt petrol Convertible top
|Rs 11.9 lakh
|Thar AX Opt diesel Convertible top
|Rs 12.1 lakh
|Thar AX Opt diesel Hard top
|Rs 12.2 lakh
Mahindra Thar LX (ex-showroom)
|Manual
|Automatic
|Thar LX Petrol Hard top
|Rs 12.49 lakh
|Rs 13.45 lakh
|Thar LX Petrol Convertible top
|NA
|Rs 13.55 lakh
|Thar LX Diesel Convertible top
|Rs 12.85 lakh
|Rs 13.65 lakh
|Thar LX Diesel Hard top
|Rs 12.95 lakh
|Rs 13.75 lakh
New features in Thar 2020
The new Thar 2020 comes with a seven-inch touchscreen system with smartphone and smartwatch connectivity via Blue Sense app, steering mounted controls, real-time Adventure Statistics display, height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, electric ORVMS, semi-digital instrument panel with a MID (multi-information display), key-less entry, among others.
For the safety measures, Mahindra has installed some new features like dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill-hold control, hill-descent control, among others.
Specification of Thar 2020:
The new Thar 2020, comes with a choice between 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine options. While the diesel variant delivers 130 bhp and 320 Nm, the petrol variant of the cult SUV churns out 150 bhp with 320 Nm. Both the variants are available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission.
The Thar 2020 is also equipped with a mechanical locking differential, electric driveline disconnect for the front axle, and brake locking differential. The SUV also gets a 4x4 drive train with shift-on-fly transfer case and three modes -- 2H, 4H, and 4L.
The new Thar comes with a hardtop, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats.
