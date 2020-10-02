Mahindra Thar 2020: Now with the announcement of the prices in India, Mahindra has also started taking bookings for the SUV and the deliveries of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are expected to begin from October end.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Ending a long wait for the off-roaders and SUV lovers, Mahindra on Friday launched its brand new second-generation Thar 2020 in India. With all the details already been announced earlier, Mahindra today revealed the price tag for the Thar 2020.

Mahindra has launched the Thar 2020 on August 15 and unveiled all the details and specification of the cult offroader, except the price. Now with the announcement of the prices in India, Mahindra has also started taking bookings for the SUV and the deliveries of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are expected to begin from October end.

Thar 2020 Price:

While the Mahindra Thar AX variants are launched at Rs 9.8 lakhs, the top model of the AX variants of the cult SUV goes up to Rs 12.2 lakh, ex-showroom price. While the luxury-focused LX variant of Thar 2020 was priced at Rs 12.49 lakh for the hard-top convertible petrol engine, the price for the diesel variant goes up to Rs 12.95 lakh, ex-showroom price. Thar 2020 will be available in three trims, unlike the two trim options that were revealed earlier.

Check Price List here:

Mahindra Thar AX price (ex-showroom)

Manual Thar AX Standard petrol Soft top Rs 9.8 lakh Thar AX petrol Soft top Rs 10.65 lakh Thar AX diesel Soft top Rs 10.85 lakh

Mahindra Thar AX Opt price (ex-showroom)

Manual Thar AX Opt petrol Convertible top Rs 11.9 lakh Thar AX Opt diesel Convertible top Rs 12.1 lakh Thar AX Opt diesel Hard top Rs 12.2 lakh

Mahindra Thar LX (ex-showroom)

Manual Automatic Thar LX Petrol Hard top Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh Thar LX Petrol Convertible top NA Rs 13.55 lakh Thar LX Diesel Convertible top Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 13.65 lakh Thar LX Diesel Hard top Rs 12.95 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh

New features in Thar 2020

The new Thar 2020 comes with a seven-inch touchscreen system with smartphone and smartwatch connectivity via Blue Sense app, steering mounted controls, real-time Adventure Statistics display, height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, electric ORVMS, semi-digital instrument panel with a MID (multi-information display), key-less entry, among others.

For the safety measures, Mahindra has installed some new features like dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill-hold control, hill-descent control, among others.

Specification of Thar 2020:

The new Thar 2020, comes with a choice between 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine options. While the diesel variant delivers 130 bhp and 320 Nm, the petrol variant of the cult SUV churns out 150 bhp with 320 Nm. Both the variants are available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission.

The Thar 2020 is also equipped with a mechanical locking differential, electric driveline disconnect for the front axle, and brake locking differential. The SUV also gets a 4x4 drive train with shift-on-fly transfer case and three modes -- 2H, 4H, and 4L.

The new Thar comes with a hardtop, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats.

