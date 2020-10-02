Tesla’s entry to the Indian market has been hinted at multiple times in the past.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: American electric automaker Tesla may enter the Indian market in 2021, its CEO Elon Musk indicated on Friday. Responding to a twitter post that asked if there was any progress with regards to the company’s plans to make a foray in India, Musk wrote, “Next year for sure.”

Tesla’s entry to the Indian market has been hinted at multiple times in the past. The only asian market where the company has presence presently is in China.

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

Musk has shown interest in bringing Tesla to the Indian market for a few years now. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a visit to the headquarters of tesla motors at Palo Alto, California.

Tesla was founded in 2003 by engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, who wanted to prove that electric cars can be better than gasoline-powered cars. In the first half of 2020, Tesla accounted for 81 per cent of the battery electic vehicles sold in the United States.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja