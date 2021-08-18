The final price of the much awaited Electric Vehicle will be announced on August 31.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The Tata Tigor Electric Vehicle is available for pre-booking at the registered dealerships with a pre-booking amount of ₹21,000.

Tigor EV: What is new?



To signify its Electric Vehicle’s zero-emission character, Tata Tigor will be equipped with wheels having blue accents. The front bumper also has an updated look, whereas the car also gets sleek headlamps with projector units.

Tata Tigor EV: What is inside the cabin?

Inside the cabin, the car gets blue accents on the dashboard and seats, much like the Nexon Electric Vehicle. It also comes up with three dozen connected car features, such as an electrically adjustable ORVMs, a silent cabin, automatic climate control and a push-start button among others.

It also comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system connected to a Harman audio system.

The company claims that the Tigor EV gets power from an IP67 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack generating combined with an electric motor.

The electric powertrain generates 73.75 hp of power and 170 Nm of torque. The company also claims that the car can accelerate to 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

The safety has been prioritised by the carmaker as Tata Tigor EV also comes with a host of safety features, including dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, Hill Ascent Control and Hill Descent Control.

Tigor EV can be charged at home as well



At a time when the country has limited options in terms of ensuring the publically available electrical charging points, the company claims that the battery can be charged using a fast charger and a 15A home socket as well.

Using a fast charger will enable the battery to be charged up 80% in one hour, while the same will be charged at home in 8 hours.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma