New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Tata Motors is all set to launch its new Tigor EV in India on August 31. According to media reports, Tigor EV will likely be positioned below Nexon EV and will be priced competitively.



Tata Tigor EV exterior key points:



The Tigor EV will come with styling updates on the outside to make it look different from the previous model. On the other hand, the design language present in the car is more aligned to the likes of Altroz and Tiago. Consumers can expect a different look of the front grille and bumper, blue accents on the wheels are also included in different highlights.



Performance and range of Tata Tigor EV:



The car features Ziptron technology and guarantees to be more fun while driving. Since it is an electric vehicle, the car comes with an IP67 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which helps the car put out 73.75 hp and offer 170 Nm of peak torque. As per the claim, the car can move to 60 kmph from zero in 5.7 seconds.



Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor EV comes with two different drive modes - Drive and Sports. Low-resistance tyres assure an enjoyable driving experience. The Tata Tigor EV will come in three variants - XZ+DT, XZ+ and XM and it is expected that it could run over 300 km per charge, however, this figure depends on various factors.



One can make their booking of Tata Tigor EV through the official website of Tata by paying Rs 21,000 as booking fees.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen