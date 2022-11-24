Tata Tigor EV 2023 Unveiled In India; Check Range, Specifications, Price Here

The game changer in the electric vehicle automotive industry, Tata Motors has unveiled its all-new Tata Tigor EV 2023 in India. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles, Tata has revamped the driving range, colour scheme, variants, and more of its sub-compact sedan.

The Tata Tigor EV is based on the Tata Tigor, an Indian subcompact sedan produced by Tata Motors that is based on the Tata Tiago hatchback. It was first introduced in India in March 2017.

Tata Tigor EV 2023 Range, Specifications:

The subcompact sedan features a 26 kWh liquid-cooled IP67-rated battery pack offered with a powerful electric motor. The car can produce a maximum power of 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque and can offer a range of 315 km (claimed by the company) on a single charge. Notably, this is 9 KM more than its predecessor.

The car can do 0 to 60kmph in just 5.7 seconds and now contains some prominent features including Parking Sensors, Find My Car location, Smart Key Band, Keyless Entry, Engine Start/Stop Button, Glove Box Cooling, Voice Control, USB Charger, Drive Modes, Cruise Control and more.

Tata Tigor EV 2023 Price:

For a change, the 2023 Tata Tigor EV will be offered in 4 different variants, namely- XE, XT, XZ+ & XZ+ Luxury. The new sub-compact sedan by Tata Motors will cost you around Rs 12.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.75 lakh, ex-showroom. A detailed price chart is mentioned below:

Tigor EV Variants:

XE- Rs 12.49 lakh

XT- Rs 12.99 lakh

XZ+ - Rs 13.49 lakh

XZ+ Lux- Rs 13.75 lakh

The Managing Director of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, commented on the launch by saying, "The EV industry is witnessing tremendous growth and is gaining popularity in the Indian market. It is now time to upgrade the Tigor. ev with more modern and upscale features, in keeping with our New Forever philosophy. We are pleased to introduce to you the new Tigor.ev, which has an increased range of 315 kilometres (ARAI certified)”.