New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Are you looking for a spacious, family sedan but the cost of petrol is concerning you? CNG cars can be an alternative to solve your problem. The running cost of CNG cars is comparatively lower than petrol cars. In this case, you have two company-fitted CNG sedans in the market.

Tata Motors has recently launched the CNG variant of Tigor. Competing the Tigor CNG is Hyundai Aura. Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also available in CNG variant, however, it is limited to fleet owners. So, here is a quick comparison of Tigor CNG with Aura CNG, explaining the variant-wise prices and engine specifications.



Tata Tigor CNG:

Tata Motors offers Tigor CNG in two trims: XZ and XZ+ trims are priced at Rs 7.69 lakh and Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Dual-tone option is available on XZ+ trim, which is Rs 12,000 expensive.

Tigor CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, revotron engine and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine produces 73 horsepower and 95 Nm in CNG mode. The output figure increases to 86 horsepower and 113 Nm in petrol mode. Company is claiming a mileage of 26.49 km/kg for Tigor CNG.

Hyundai Aura CNG

Before the arrival of Tigor CNG, Hyundai's Aura was the only sedan in the segment that offered CNG bi-fuel technology for private customers. Hyundai had launched the Aura in the Indian market in January 2020 and its CNG variant is available in mid-level S trim at Rs 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

This sedan is based on the popular Grand i10 Nios. The 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine in Aura produces 68 horsepower and 95Nm in CNG. Whereas, in petrol mode Aura produces 82 horsepower and 113Nm. CNG variant of Aura only gets a 5-speed manual transmission. Company claimed mileage of Hyundai Aura is 28km/kg.

