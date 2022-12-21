Tata Tiago EV Review: Peppy And Light On Pocket

FOR all of us sitting on the fence about an electric vehicle, Tata Motors has made life less stressful and easier on the pocket. Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and promises a claimed range of at least 250 kilometres. Most importantly, how does it feel to drive the electric hatchback? Read the first drive review.

Introduction:

Tata Motors unveiled the Tiago EV a couple of months ago, garnered good customer response and now plans to commence deliveries soon. The 19 kWh battery pack is rated for 250 kilometres of range whereas the 24.2 kWh one takes the claimed range to 315 kilometres. Much like the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the Tiago EV isn't a born electric and is based on the platform that underpins the internal combustion model. Tata Motors is supplying a 3.3 kW AC wall box charger. There is an option for a 7.2 kW fast charger at a premium of Rs 50,000.

Tiago EV looks similar to the petrol counterpart, barring a few blue inserts at various body panels, an .EV logo at the rear and a few EV-specific details inside the cabin (regen button, connect tech and revised digital driver's display). Tata Motors is giving a puncture kit instead of a spare tyre with the Tiago EV.

Drive Experience:

The biggest takeaway is the cost of running. On average, if a customer relies on AC wallbox charging, the Tiago EV will cost less than Re 1 per kilometre. However, there is no denying that range anxiety will be an issue. In real life, the 19.2 kWh should deliver up to 175 kilometres and the larger battery a range of up to 240 kilometres on a single charge.

That being said, Tiago EV is the perfect urban car you would want for small families. Agility is impressive, thanks to well-judged steering and compact dimensions. Being an EV there is an initial torque surge, resulting in brisk off-the-line acceleration. There are three levels of regenerative braking, which help in replenishing the battery somewhat. However, even at the highest level, the regeneration isn't as intrusive as the Nexon EV.

Compared to the petrol counterpart, the Tiago EV is around 150 kilograms heavier. Engineers have worked on the suspension, and the dampers feel stiffer than before. When driven over potholes and road undulations at city speeds, the jerks somewhat pass on to the passengers. The brakes are firm and grip with decent bite.

Verdict:

We always felt the Tiago to be a very smart and peppy car, tailored for city commutes with neatly-finished interiors. The 4-star crash test rating strengthened its popularity. The EV version is around Rs 3 lakh expensive and is built on a similar ethos. Range anxiety will bother drivers. We recommend the Tiago EV for those who drive up to 50 kilometres a day or less or the ones who wish to add an EV to their garage as their second car.