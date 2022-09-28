Tata Tiago EV Price In India: Here Is The List Of All Models And Their Ex-Showroom Prices

Tata has once again shocked its Indian audience with the launch of India’s most affordable EV, the Tata Tiago EV. What’s more shocking is the number of features they are offering is at a very reasonable price. Tata Tiago’s will be seen on the roads from next year, and the range starts from Rs. 8.49 Lakh.

Tata has offered Tata Tiago in 2 battery packs- 19.2 kWh AND 24 kWh. Further segmenting it into 2 charging options- 3.3 kWh AC and 7.2 kWh AC. There are a total of 7 variants that will be available in the market namely- XE, XT, XT (24kWh with 3.3 kWh AC), XZ+, XZ+ Tech Lux, XZ+ (7.2kWh), and XZ+ Tech Lux.

Tata Tiago Ev’s base model will cost around Rs. 8.5 lakh ex-showroom and the top-notch XZ+ luxury full of tech will be available at Rs. 11.79 lakh ex-showroom.

However, if you are living in Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujrat, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, or Gujrat you can enjoy the state subsidies and exemption on road tax. This is because the ex-factory cost limit for eligible vehicles is pegged at Rs 15 lakh. Earlier people could only opt for Nexon or Tigor EV if they needed a subsidy.

With the new launch of Tiago EV, Tata is setting a benchmark in the EV industry. According to the reports, the sales of vehicle in Indian EV segment has seen a 400% surge in the past 2 years, and Tata's name is one of the dominators with its Nexon, and Tigor.