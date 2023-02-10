OPEN IN APP

    Tata Tiago EV Price Hiked By Rs 20,000; Here's How Much Will It Cost In India After Price Revision

    The Tata Tiago EV price hiked by Rs 20,000 in India and the car will now start with a price of Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    By Ashish Singh
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 05:44 PM (IST)
    THE SEGMENT-first Tata Tiago EV, whose deliveries have just begun, has revealed new updated prices for the vehicle after formally discontinuing the introductory price offers. Notably, the company has hiked the price by Rs 20,000, and now the Tata Tiago EV will start at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Tata Tiago EV is offered in four trim levels: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech LUX, as well as two battery capacities: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The 19.2 kWh trim has a range of 250 km, whereas the 24 kWh trim has a range of 315 km on a single charge. Additionally, the base trims are offered with a 3.3 kW AC charger, while the top variant comes with a 7.2 kW AC charger.

    The electric vehicle is based on the existing Tata Tiago ICE engine but sports a blanked-out grille with the 'EV' badge and blue trim around the lower border. Along with cruise control, Z-Connect App, Automatic Climate Control And Rain Sensing Wipers, IP 67 Rated, Cooled Glovebox, Branded Audio System, and Plush Leatherette Seats, the car also has automatic projector headlights, fog lamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

    The car gets a Ziptron architecture with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor sourced from its elder sibling Nexon EV. “The new Tata Tiago is filled with technology, easy to drive, has smooth and silent rolling, and much more,” said a spokesperson.

    The Tata Tiago EV can attain a speed of 100 from a stationary position in just 5.7 seconds.

    Tata Tiago EV Price: (Revised)

    19.2 kWh Battery Pack:

    XE – Rs 8.69 lakh
    XT – Rs 9.29 lakh

    24 kWh Battery Pack:

    XT – Rs 10.19 lakh
    XZ+ - Rs 10.99 lakh
    XZ+ Tech LUX – Rs 11.49 lakh
    XZ+ 7.2 kW – Rs 11.49 lakh
    XZ+ Tech LUX 7.2 kW – Rs 11.99 lakh

