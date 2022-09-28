Tata Tiago EV Launched: Here’s All About India’s Most Affordable EV in 2022

Tata, the leader in the EV Segment has just launched yet another affordable hatchback but this time, it is an EV. Tata Tiago is one of the first EV in the hatchback segment. The new Tata Tiago is fully loaded with tech, is easy to drive, smooth and silent rolling and so much more.

It gets a Ziptron architecture from the Nexon EV with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor which can do 0 to 100 in just 5.7 seconds. Not only this, Tata Tiago EV comes with IP67 rating that makes it even more easier to drive in Indian monsoon conditions.

Motor & Range:

Tata has launched the Tiago EV in 2 different motor variants:

24 kWh Motor: For the people who want a power pact performance with a longer range from their car can definitely opt for this. Tata has claimed that this variant will give a range of 315 KM.

19.2 kWh: For the people who are looking for a car for their daily commute, this variant is for you. The claimed range for this variant is 250* KM.

Charging Options and Modes:

With the launch of the most affordable EV in India, Tata has given all the Indians a bit of surprise. The Tiago EV can be charged in 4 different ways:

15A Socket Charging: Yes, you heard it right. You can charge this car with a normal 15A socket. However, it will take a long time to get fully charged.

3.3kWh AC Charging: Another faster alternative which can charge the vehicle to 90% at around 5 hours.

7.2kWh Charging: It is the fastest single-phase home charger. Usually the options of 7kW, 7.2kW and 7.4kW are often used by EV owners.

DC Fast Charging: Using this you can charge your Tiago EV from 10% to 80% in just 57 Minutes.

Talking about the modes, it has Normal, City and a Sports mode to offer.

Features:

Tata Motors has done some homework in the feature list as well. They have added some amazing features that hatchbacks never had. It includes a Zconnect app with 45 features (New in the segment), Automatic Climate Control, Cruise, Telematics, Push Button Start/Stop, Auto Rain Sensing Wipers, Electric ORVMs, Cooled Glovebox and so much more.

Price:

Tata Tiago EV is starting from Rs 8.49 Lakh Ex-Showroom for its base variant and will go up to Rs. 11.79 for its top notch XZ+ Tech Lux variant. There are in total 7 variants available namely- XE, XT, XT (24kW Motor with 3,3kW AC Charging), XZ+, XZ+ Tech Lux, XZ+ (24 kW Motor with 7.2kW AC charging), XZ+ Tech Lux.