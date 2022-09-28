Tata Tiago EV: Segment-First Features That Even Some SUVs Lack

Tata Tiago EV is the first electric hatchback in the Indian market which will be available in the market from Rs.8.49 lakh ex-showroom price (Introductory prices). It will not be wrong to call it aggressive pricing since it has some new generation features that are not even available in other competitors.

Here is the list of features that can help you make your decision:

Z-Connect App: Now the customers will be able to access a lot of information on their phones using this app. It includes 45+ features and definitely can be a game changer for the fortune of the car.

Cruise: Yes, the Tata Tiago EV will come up with cruise control. We believe that it will likely be available in the top variants.

Automatic Climate Control And Rain Sensing Wipers: This is one of the features that are not even available in the initial variants of SUVs.

IP 67 Rated: The components of the car which include the permanent magnet synchronous motor has been IP-67 rated which makes it a good contender for Indian roads.

Range: Tiago has been launched in two motor variants out of which the 24kWh motor can run around 315 km (claimed), whereas the 19.2kWh motor can move up to 250 km (claimed).

Global NCAP Rating: The Tiago EV has a 4-star safety rating and is definitely going to compete with other premium hatchbacks on this note.

Automatic Transmission On Standard: All the variants will be available with Automatic Transmission.

Cooled Glovebox: Some minute details which Tata has taken to their note this time. This is a very important feature that even Seltos does not have.

Branded Audio System: The car will come with the 8-speaker setup powered by Harman.

Plush Leatherette Seats: Tata has offered premium leather seats in its most affordable hatchback.

Warranty: Tata has offered 8 years or 1,60,000 Kms warranty as a standard for this vehicle.

As of now, Tata Tiago does not have any direct competitor in the market but it contains some of the best-in-class features that are not even present in some of the compact Micro-SUVs.