Tata Tiago EV Extends Introductory Prices After Record 10,000 Bookings On First Day

After the recent launch of India’s most affordable electric vehicle, Tata Motors has announced that the Tiago EV has got 10,000 bookings on the very first day (10th of October). Launched on 30th September 2022, the Tiago EV starts at an introductory price of Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India) which was valid for the first 10,000 customers. But after receiving a tremendous response from the Indian market, the company has extended its introductory price for another 10,000 customers.

An electrifying response of 10,000+ bookings!



We are delighted to extend the Introductory price starting at ₹8.49 Lakh* to an additional 10,000 customers!



Click here: https://t.co/WivROwMGPE or visit your nearest dealership to book now!



*T&C Apply#Tiagoev #EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/rUWYrYye8Z — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) October 11, 2022

Extending the initial offer, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We are delighted with the positive response to Tiago. ev and thanks to our customers for recognizing their passion for the transition to electric vehicles, and strongly supporting mass adoption of electric vehicles, we have decided to extend the introductory price to an additional 10,000 customers.”

The company has earlier announced that the Tiago EV can be booked with a token of Rs. 21,000 at the nearest authorised dealership and even online. However, the company said the test drives will start latest by the end of November or the start of December, and the delivery would start by January next year.



Tata Tiago EV Specifications:



The Tata Tiago EV can offer a claimed range of up to 315 km (MIDC).

Tata Motors offers the Tiago EV with a choice of two batteries. Indian users can select from a 19.2 kWh battery or a larger 24 kWh battery. The car claims a range of up to 315 km with a 24 kWh battery. On the other hand, the smaller unit comes with a 45kW motor that produces 105 Nanometers of torque. The car has cruise control, automatic transmission as standard, automatic climate control, Zconnect application with over 45 features, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 7-inch touchscreen. The battery offered with the car is IP67 rated which makes it easier to drive in Indian weather conditions.