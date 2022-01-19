NEW DELHI | Anirban Mitra: Are you worried about the rising price of fuel? Here comes another set of CNG cars. Tata Motors forays into the CNG market with the launch of Tiago and Tigor.

Both the cars share the same engine and transmission. Features are also common to an extent. Tigor CNG is priced between Rs 7.69 lakh - Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).



Tiago CNG will take the game head-on against the likes of Santro and Celerio, which also offer the choice of CNG. So, here's a breakdown on power, mileage and prices of the three models:



Tata Tiago CNG:

Tiago CNG is available in four trims: XE, XM, XT and XZ+. Prices range between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 7.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine in CNG mode produces 73hp and 95Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Tiago CNG is the most-powerful CNG car in this comparison. ARAI claimed mileage of Tiago CNG is 26.49km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

Maruti Suzuki rolled out the CNG variant of the Celerio hatchback in the market earlier this week. Celerio CNG is available only in VXi trim and it is priced at Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom).



Celerio gets a 1.0-litre K10C DualJet engine. The output in CNG for this car is 57 hp and 82.1 Nm. In terms of transmission, only 5-speed manual is available with Celerio. Celerio's mileage is the best in the industry at 35.60 kg/km.

Hyundai Santro CNG:

Hyundai's Santro also presents the option of CNG in the entry-level hatchback segment. Santro CNG is available in two trims and it is priced between Rs 6.10 lakh and Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which is more powerful than Celerio. Engine of Santro CNG produces 69 hp and 99 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai Santro CNG is only available with 5-speed manual transmission. The certified mileage of Santro CNG is 30.48 km/kg.

Posted By: Ashita Singh