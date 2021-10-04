New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Indian automobile giant Tata Motors on Monday unveiled its new small-size SUV Tata Punch in India. The car is launched to fill a nonexistent segment of micro/small SUVs in the Indian market. The bookings for the Tata Punch have commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000. However, the model is expected to be launched in India on 20 October 2021, and deliveries could begin on the very same day.

Tata has not revealed the price of the small SUV yet, but it is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Mahindra KUV 100 NXT is the only available car in the segment before the Tata Punch. However, the segment can see the launch of Hyundai Casper next year.

The 2021 Tata Punch has been launched in four different variants and seven different colours including Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Calypso Red, Tornado Blue, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, and Meteor Bronze.

Tata Punch: Variants explained

Tata Punch Pure- The car offers R15 wheels, Drive Modes, Engine Start/ Stop, 2 colour options - Grey and White

Tata Punch Accomplish - The car offers Meteor Bronze colour, LED tail lamps, 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Harman sound system, rear camera, Push button start, height adjustable seat, Cruise Control

Tata Punch Creative -This variant offers Calypso Red, Tornado Blue with dual cabin theme, Projector headlamps, R16 diamond alloys, Digital instrument cluster, Auto wipers, Auto AC, cooled glovebox, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, IRA connected car.

Tata Punch Adventure- This variant offers a 4-inch floating infotainment system, steering mounted control, power windows, remote key, Mist Green Colour.

Tata Punch: Engine Specifications

The 2021 Tata Punch will be available with a sole engine option that is a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The AMT variants will get the traction pro mode.

