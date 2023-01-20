Tata Nexon EV Prices Slashed; Driving Range Increased To Challenge Mahindra XUV 400 | Details

Tata Motors has been tense for its segment-leading Nexon EV since Mahindra introduced its highly anticipated all-electric XUV 400 in India. In order to compete with the newly arrived EV, the company has been slashing prices from Rs 31,000 for the Prime variants to Rs 85,000 for the Max variants. The government PLI scheme has helped in the price cut of Tata’s sub-compact SUV EV.

Additionally, the company has announced that the EV Max, a new trim of Nexon will see an increased ARAI claimed range of 453 kilometres which comes as a result of a software update. The existing users will also be able to take advantage of the added range using the software update by visiting an authorised dealership starting from February 15.

The company has also added the new entry-level XM trim under its name offered at an affordable price of Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the car are also open at the nearest dealership. In the Nexon EV Max, the new XM variant sits below the XZ Plus variant, which is now offered with a revised pricing of Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Mahindra has revealed the price of the XUV 400, which starts at Rs 15.99 lakh for the standard EC mill and costs Rs 18.99 lakh for the EL variant with a larger 39.4 kWh battery pack.

In response, Tata has reduced the price of the top-tier variant to Rs 18.99 lakh, and interestingly, the top variant of the XUV 400 is also available at the same price. Also, the XUV 400 has a range of 456 kilometres, whereas Tata has increased its range to 453 kilometres to compete in terms of specs.

Additionally, Tata is soon going to start delivering its popular hatchback Tata Tiago EV which has already seen a huge amount of bookings in the past two months.