New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The Tata Motors on Monday revealed that its much-awaited micro sport utility vehicle (SUV) HBX will be known as 'Punch'. This comes a day after it teased its upcoming SUV from its official Twitter handle, saying it is "coming soon".

"It's Showtime! The most awaited SUV now has a name. Stay tuned," Tata Motors tweeted while sharing a brief video of its new SUV.

Punch was showcased by Tata Motors during the Auto Expo 2020. The Tata Motors will launch Punch with hopes to challenge Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kwid, Mahindra KUV100 and Hyundai's upcoming micro-SUV Casper.

Tata Punch: What to expect?

It is expected that Punch will work on the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 85 bhp along with 113 Nm of peak torque. Auto enthusiast will likely have a choice between an automated manual transmission (ATM) and a five-speed manual gearbox.

Punch is expected to have a highly capable infotainment system. Tata Motors is also planning to quipping Punch with several other features like Harrier-like LED DRL units, flat-bottom steering wheel, instrument cluster and 7.0-inch touchscreen.

"With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the Punch will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms," Hindustan Times quoted Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, as saying.

"True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from," Chandra added.

Tata Punch Expected Price:

Though the company is yet to reveal the official price of the SUV, it is expected that Punch will have a starting price of Rs 5 lakh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma