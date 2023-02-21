Tata Harrier 2023, Safari 2023 Bookings Open; Major Changes Included New Models | Details

TATA Motors, a well-known automaker is all set to launch the new updated models of Harrier and Safari SUVs in India next month. With this, the authorised dealers have started taking bookings of both SUVs. However, both cars will be launched with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a few cosmetic upgrades inside the cockpit.

Here are major things that would come as an upgrade in both the upcoming SUVs.

1. Debut Of ADAS:

Tata has been one of the early comers in terms of technology advancements and with the upcoming cars like the 2023 Harrier and 2023 Safari SUVs, Tata has announced that it would be providing the highly anticipated ADAS feature with some prominent features like forward collision warning, automated emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, and more.

2. Interior Upgrades:

A larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the connected features, as well as a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, will be offered by Tata in the upcoming SUVs. Six airbags would also be added, along with voice commands in over six different languages.

Additionally, the SUVs will have the same panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera for accurate results.

According to the reports, the SUVs will not receive any exterior or mechanical updates. Both the Harrier and the Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which produces 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. In addition, the SUVs would receive revised driving modes, an ESP terrain response system, and Bharat Stage Phase II compliance.

Furthermore, the 2023 Harrier and 2023 Safari could get a price hike between Rs 50,000 - 1 lakh if compared to the existing versions.

Meanwhile, the company is going to launch the Red dark edition of Nexon, Harrier Safari tomorrow.