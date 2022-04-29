New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Tata Motors on Friday unveiled its next-generation electric car concept Avinya, which will be introduced in the market by 2025. Based on its third-generation architecture, the name AVINYA is derived from the Sanskrit language which means 'Innovation'.

The Avinya Concept packs a distinctively new silhouette, and Tata Motors' chief designer claims that this concept is mixology of the best of the worlds. The sharp rear combines the essence of a premium hatch, and the alloy wheels are stretched to increase the wheelbase which lends an impression of MPV and the face offers a distinct crossover appeal. Among the several design highlight, Tata Motors' new 'T' logo is a reflection of the company's new identity.

Avinya will also be special as it would be the first Tata EV built from scratch and not an IC counterpart. In the same breath, the company said Pure EV GEN 3 Architecture offers smart, spacious, sustainable yet techy to the interior of Avinya.

Light-weight materials are used to optimise the structure for an EV-only powertrain with appropriate stiffness, and lower overall mass. Furthermore, the battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 kilometres range in under 30 minutes.

It is also speculated, Tata Avinya Concept when goes into production will boast hi-tech features including driver assistance and enhanced performance. Tata Motors intends to take the EV to the global market as a flagship product.

The minimalist interior of the Anivya Concept is crafted with a skydome and functional-console inspired steering wheel. The butterfly-type doors open up to 360-degree rotating front seats which are said to be made out of sustainable materials.

Earlier in March, Tata Motors unveiled the Nexon-based CURVV concept SUV, which is expected to hit the roads by 2024.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta