New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The Tata motors on Saturday officially launched the XM+ variant of its premium hatchback Altroz in India. The Altroz XM+, which has been launched by Tata motors to take on the new generation Hyundai i20, will be available in India at a price of Rs 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

"In alignment with our New Forever philosophy of maintaining the momentum of consistently bringing new and exciting products to our customers, we are delighted to announce the launch of the XM+ variant of the Altroz," Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors was quoted as saying by News18.

"With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry. We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price," Srivatsa added.

Features and specifications of Altroz XM+:

According to the company, the all new Tata Altroz XM+ will be available in India in four colours -- Downtown Red, Avenue White, High Street Gold and Midtown Grey.

To make the car more interesting, the Tata motors have added 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity. It will also be available with voice command recognition, voice alerts, remote foldable key and other key features.

Talking about its engine, the company has said that the Tata Altroz XM+ uses a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre engine that can generate a power of 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The Altroz XM+ will also be available in a diesel variant which will be powered by 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq unit. It will generate a power of 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

What about the price of the all new Tata Altroz XM+?

Speaking about its price, the petrol version of the all new Tata Altroz XM+ will be available in India at a price of Rs 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma