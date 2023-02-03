Tata Altroz iCNG, Punch iCNG With Dual Cylinder Technology To Launch In June: Report

The India based popular automaker Tata Motors Private Limited has officially announced the arrival of CNG trims of Tata Altroz and Tata Punch in next six months. The company has officially made a statement in which it stated that they will launch the cars in June 2023.

It is likely that the Tata Punch CNG could make an entry at an attractive price point of Rs 5.49 lakh while the Tata Altroz could be announced at just over Rs 1 lakh compared to the internal combustion engine and would be offered at Rs 6.45 lakh and could go up to Rs 10.40 lakh.

Notably, both the cars were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 with the iCNG dual cylinder technology with the refined engine. The Auto Expo 2023 was held between January 13 to January 18 at Greater Noida.

Interestingly, the Altroz iCNG and Punch iCNG are unlikely to make any mechanical changes to cars and are said to offer the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. Surprisingly, the same engine powers the company’s hatchback Tata Tiago. The engine is expected to churn out 76 bhp and 97 Nm in CNG mode.

The highlight of the cars, the twin cylinder technology has helped the car to save the boot space by adding two tanks- 60-litre and the 30-litre.

In terms of interior and features, no big modifications are planned, and the vehicles could launch with a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and six airbags, among other things.

The new CNG versions of the Altroz and Punch may also come standard with leatherette seats, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, a height-adjustable driver seat, and other features.

Additionally, the Tata Harrier EV could also enter the market by the end of 2024.