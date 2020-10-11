Altroz had garnered positive attention when it was first unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: India’s leading auto maker Tata Motors will launch the electric version of its premium hatchback Altroz in the domestic markets soon. The car had garnered positive attention when it was first unveiled to the public alongside its ICE version at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.

The company has already released the electric version of Nixon and Tiger in the domestic markers, and the former has received overwhelming response, with over 300 units sold in the month of September itself. Several details of the car are still under the wrap but there are a few things we know as for now.

India's first premium hatchback electric car:

Altroz will be India’s first premium hatchback electric car and the second to be based on Tata’s Ziptron electric technology, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. It is the same engine that does the duty in Nixon EV.

Certified range of over 300 km in single charge

The electric car will be equipped with an IP67 rated dust-proof battery and will have a certified range of as much as 312 kilometres in the single charge, the report stated.

Expected Price:

There is no doubt that the electric version of Altroz will be considerably expensive than the ICE version. TATA sells Altroz ICE at a base prize of just Rs 5.44 lakh. However, the electric version could be prized at around 12 lakh. Currently available cars at this price range are: Volksvagen Polo, Honza Jazz, and Mini Clubman.

The launch timeline is yet to be released by the company but it is expected to be released in the second half of 2021

Posted By: Lakshay Raja