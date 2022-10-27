Tamil Nadu To Impose New, Stricter Traffic Rules From Tomorrow; Fines Doubled | Details

After Diwali, Tamil Nadu is all set to implement new traffic rules and double down the fines to prevent road accidents and keep the road safe. These traffic rules will be effective from tomorrow, that is, October 28, 2022.

What Are The New Fines In Tamil Nadu:

1. If you are riding a bike and are found using a device at the same time or riding it carelessly, you will be fined the sum of Rs 1,000 and 10,000 if found guilty for the second time.

2. If you are overspeeding you will be fined Rs 5,000 for the first time and Rs 10,000 for the second time.

3. If you are found driving without license, it can attract a fine of Rs 5,000. On the other hand, jumping signals will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first-time violators and Rs 10,000 for the second time.

4. If you do not give ambulances, fire trucks, and other government emergency vehicles space to move, you can attract a fine of Rs 10,000.

5. If you are found doing rash driving, you can be fined for Rs 1,000, while caught for a second time can make you pay a fine of Rs 10,000. If found racing you will have to pay Rs 15,000 for the first time and if caught a second time, you may have to pay Rs 25,000.

6. Modified exhausts for both cars and bikes will result in a Rs 1,000 punishment, and riding without a helmet will result in a Rs 500 fine, up from Rs 100.

7. Last but not least, if you are caught drunk driving, the driver will be first produced in front of the court and it may attract a fine of Rs 10,000 and take you behind the bars.

According to Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, the increased penalty will be in effect starting on October 28 in the city. He stated, "We used to charge people between Rs 100 and Rs 500 for infractions like driving without a helmet. The new rule specifies fines of Rs 500 for the first offence of not wearing a helmet and Rs 1,500 for subsequent offences. The penalty for a first-time stop-line violation is Rs 500, while a second-time violation is Rs 1,500. A fine of Rs 10,000 has already been imposed for driving while intoxicated.”