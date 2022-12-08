Suzuki Launches Burgman Street EX Edition: Everything You Need To Know

The Japanese automobile manufacturer Suzuki has launched an updated competitor to Activa 125, Ntorq 125, Fascino 125, and Jupiter 25. Expanding its scooter portfolio, Suzuki has launched its new updated trim, Burgman Street EX 125 cc in the Indian market with an impressive set of features at a competitive price.

Notably, the brand already has Access 125 under its name. With the launch of the updated Burgman Street EX edition, the company has offered slightly better features and utility options as compared to the existing Access 125 scooter.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX Edition Specifications:

The new updated edition of the Suzuki Burgman Street has seen several changes but features the same engine. In terms of features, the scooter gets Suzuki Ride Connect via Bluetooth for navigation, incoming calls, messages, and WhatsApp alerts. The scooter also features updated headlamps and tail lamps along with the 21-litre boot storage and USB charging socket. The scooter also gets the silent start.

In addition to it, the scooter gets a bigger rear wheel alloy wheel compared to the standard variant available in the market. The new 12-inch alloy wheel will help in higher efficiency and more stable rides in the city, says the company.

The 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the EX variant produce the same 8.4bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm with no changes to the power specifications.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX Edition Price In India:

Priced at Rs. 1,12,300 (ex-showroom), the new edition Suzuki Burgman Street EX is Rs. 19,000 more expensive than the base model. Notably, it comes in three different colours: Metallic Matte Royal Bronze, Metallic Matte Black No. 2, and Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2. The business also provides the Eco Performance Alpha engine and the engine auto stop-start (EASS) system in addition to this.