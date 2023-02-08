Suzuki Gixxer 250 With Digital Instrumental Cluster, New Colours Launched In India; Check Prices Here

Suzuki, a Japanese automaker, has introduced its well-liked new colour options for the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series in the nation. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, a sports bike, will now be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No. 2, and Metallic Sonic Silver/Metallic Triton Blue colour options, in contrast to Gixxer 250, which is now available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2.

Furthermore, the bikes now include the Suzuki Ride Connect premium connectivity feature, which includes a Bluetooth-enabled digital console with turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert, WhatsApp Alert display, missed calls, speed exceeding warnings, phone battery level display, and the estimated time of arrival options.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.'s managing director, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, said on the launch: "Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer series, in general, have garnered increased customer acceptance not just in India but also in our outside markets. The Gixxer, which is currently produced in India, is not only well-liked in the native market but also makes up a sizable portion of our exports to other countries. And today, in the month of February 2023, we are happy to introduce some fresh, motivational colour schemes. Suzuki Ride Connect will now be included with the new Gixxer Series motorcycles to further improve the overall riding experience.”

2023 Suzuki Gixxer Price In India:

The Suzuki Gixxer starts with a price of Rs 1,40,500 (ex-showroom), the Gixxer SF costs Rs 1,45,500 (ex-showroom), the Gixxer 250 costs Rs 1,95,500 (ex-showroom), the Gixxer SF 250 will cost Rs 2,02,000 (ex-showroom) and the Gixxer SF 250 with new colours (Metallic Sonic Silver with Metallic Triton Blue) would cost Rs 2,02,500 (ex-showroom).