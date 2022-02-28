New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: One of the fastest-growing and oldest car manufacturers, Skoda Auto India on Monday launched its all-new 5 seater Sedan- called Slavia at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) bringing high competition in the premium mid-size sedan segment. The model comes in three variants Active, Ambition and Style which replaces the Rapid. The model will primarily compete with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the domestic market.

Here's all you need to know about Skoda's new car:

Features:

A six-speed manual gearbox will be available in Slavia 1.0 TSI across all variants.

The model will also feature six-speed automatic trims in Ambition and Style variants.

Developed on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the all-new Slavia 1.0 TSI is powered by a 1 litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which generates 115 PS of power.

The engine is rated for fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.

The Czech carmaker said at 1,752 mm, the Slavia is the widest car in the premium mid-size sedan segment. It is also the tallest in its class at 1,507 mm.

The sedan comes with a boot space capacity of 521 litres and with the rear seats folded this expands to 1,050 litres.

The model also features a ground clearance of 179 mm, which is again segment best, the automaker stated.

Skoda said the model comes with a bevy of safety features, including up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control and electronic differential system for enhanced traction under cornering, and a multi-collision brake, which prevents potential follow-on collisions in case of an accident and brings the car to a halt in a gradual manner.

It also comes with parking sensors, automatic brake disc cleaning function, rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, hill-hold control, cruise control, auto headlamps, connected features, among others

Price:

Skoda said the Slavia Active trim with manual transmission is priced at Rs 10.69 lakh

Ambition with manual transmission is tagged at Rs 12.39 lakh

The automatic version is priced at Rs 13.59 lakh.

The Style trim (without sunroof) with manual transmission is tagged at Rs 13.59 lakh.

The Style variant with sunroof and the manual transmission is for Rs 13.99 lakh

The range-topping Style AT is tagged at Rs 15.39 lakh.

The company has engineered the sedan with a sharp focus on the cost of ownership and maintenance, Skoda said.

"It makes the Slavia a complete product that shines not just in the showroom or the road, but also as an overall ownership experience. Along with Kushaq, the all-new Slavia will be a volume driver for us, as we look at significantly growing the Skoda brand in India," it noted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta