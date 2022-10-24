Skoda Launches Kushaq Anniversary Edition; Checkout Price, Specifications, Features Here

After a great response to Skoda's Kushaq, the Czech automobile manufacturer established in 1925 has now come up with the anniversary edition of its midsize SUV to celebrate the 1st year anniversary. According to a report, The car has been launched with 4 variants and the top of the line flagship variant will cost a price of Rs. 19.09 lakh (ex-showroom) to a customer.

Just like Seltos and Sonet, the Skoda Kushaq gets an anniversary edition badge on its C-pillars. Talking about the other exterior features, the car has the same looks, is available with the same colour options, and also retains the 17-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the car also features contrast stitching, door-edge protectors, and some chrome all over the body.

Talking about the interior, it gets back the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the support of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with rain-sensing wipers and automatic climate control. It also features 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control, and cruise control and has been rated 5-star in the Global NCAP ratings.

Under the hood, there are two different engine options available: a 1.0-liter, turbo petrol engine which can produce a power of 115bhp and 175 Nm of torque paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol which is capable of producing 150bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque with the same 6-speed manual gearbox.

Kushaq Anniversary Edition Price:

Style 1.0 TSI MT- Rs. 15.59 lakh

Style 1.0 TSI AT- Rs. 17.29 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI MT- Rs. 17.49 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI DCT- Rs. 19.09 lakh